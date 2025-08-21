Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Aston Villa transfer target Jaydee Canvot has rejected a big money proposal from a side in Saudi Arabia.

The young centre-back is on the books at French side Toulouse and is a hot topic as the transfer window draws to a close.

He finished the league campaign last season with 18 appearances and then played international football with France’s Under-19 team.

His performances impressed scouts from Premier League club Aston Villa, who are keen on adding him to Unai Emery’s squad for the 2025/26 season.

They have been making attempts to sign the 19-year-old and though one of their bids for the player was rejected, there is expected to be a new one soon.

However, Aston Villa could have had a real complication in their efforts to sign Canvot as the 19-year-old has had a club from Saudi Arabia knocking on his door.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Saudi side, whose identity is not known, made Canvot a lucrative offer to continue his career in the Kingdom.

Fact Position – CB, DM Age – 19 First club – Toulouse Pro debut – 2024 Capped up to – France U20s Jaydee Canvot facts

However, the player did not encourage those advances as he wants to prioritise an interesting sporting project at the moment, leaving the Saudi Arabian side disappointed.

That will be encouraging news for Aston Villa, who Canvot may find to be a much more tempting proposition.

His defensive profile has left an impression on Villa boss Unai Emery but he will not be cheap with Toulouse valuing him at €20m.

Aston Villa have just created room in their squad by offloading Leon Bailey to AS Roma.

The club have shopped in France already this summer, signing Evann Guessand from Nice.

They need a new centre-back though, with Axel Disasi departing at the end of his loan stint and not having been replaced.