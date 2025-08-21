Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Sunderland midfielder Netarios Triantis ‘has agreed’ to make a move to MLS side Minnesota United on a ‘permanent deal’, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Australian joined the north east club from Central Coast Mariners on a four-year deal two years ago, on a £300,000 transfer fee.

The defender, though, spent most of his time with Scottish Premiership side Hibernian on loan on two different occasions.

Even though he is primarily a centre-back, he played as a defensive midfielder for Hibs, where he made 50 appearances and was hailed for his performances at Easter Road.

The Scottish side wanted him back again, but more clubs around the globe showed interest in him.

And now with the clock ticking down on the MLS transfer window, he is set to move on from his adventure at the Stadium of Light.

Triantis ‘has agreed’ to make the switch to Minnesota United and the deal in place with Sunderland will be on the basis of a ‘permanent deal’.

Position Points 1. San Diego FC 52 2. Minnesota United 47 3. Vancouver Whitecaps 46 4. Seattle Sounders 41 5. LAFC 40 Top of MLS Western Conference

The clubs in the conversation have agreed on a deal for the 22-year-old and the player has also given his thumbs-up to the change of scenario.

The Black Cats have made a fantastic start to the season by smashing West Ham United 3-0 upon their return to the Premier League, which has been driven by impressive additions.

However, they are now offloading players who are not part of Regis Le Bris’ future plans and Triantis is now set for his exit.

It is not clear what level of money the Black Cats are receiving for the Australian, and if they will keep a sell-on clause in his deal, which clubs have increasing begun to do.

Minnesota United currently sit in second spot in the Western Conference in the MLS.