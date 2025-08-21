Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramon Vega has criticised the Spurs board, comparing the way they work to how north London rivals Arsenal operate.

Spurs were chasing Eberechi Eze actively and even had an agreement in principle with Crystal Palace for the England attacking midfielder.

However, on Wednesday night, their arch-rivals Arsenal swooped in and hijacked the deal for the 27-year-old in a matter of a few hours, and agreed a transfer fee with Crystal Palace.

This situation made former Spurs players like Jamie O’Hara and Vega show their frustration, as O’Hara admitted he would lose his head if Eze goes to the Emirates.

Vega believes that Spurs have all the financial capabilities to deliver Thomas Frank marquee signings and compared that to Mikel Arteta’s comments back in April when he said that the Gunners are going to have a big summer window.

He feels that Ange Postecoglou winning the Europa League was a miracle, and he believes that the north Londoners have a squad too small to compete in all competitions, with not long to go before the window slams shut.

Vega stressed the Eze deal shows the difference in the way that Arsenal and Tottenham operate.

“That’s the difference between the two clubs. All the managers at Spurs would love to have that kind of backing and confidence to make statements like Arteta made back in April”, Vega posted on his X profile.

Detail Fee Base fee £60m Add-ons £6.7m QPR sell-on £6m Eberechi Eze to Arsenal deal

“That’s simply a fact! @SpursOfficial has no excuse for this transfer period, especially since they can afford it financially.

“The Champions League qualifications bring in additional revenue as well.

“The squad is too small to compete in all the competitions. (Do they want to compete or only participate? As I say, ANGE made a miracle by winning a trophy last year with nearly over 70 per cent [of] the squad injured. Frank will hopefully get what he wants.

“But.….. 10 days to go.”

Spurs, though, are making a move to sign Manchester City’s Savinho, who is a left-footed creative player like Mohmmaed Kudus and Dejan Kulusevski.

All eyes will be on Daniel Levy to see if he will look to bring in a replacement for James Maddison, who is set to miss several months with a serious injury, before 1st September.