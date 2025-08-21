Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur ‘are preparing an offer’ for Como talent Nico Paz as they look to react to losing out on Eberechi Eze.

Spurs were left stunned on Wednesday night when their move for Eze fell apart after Arsenal entered the race with force.

The Gunners quickly agreed a fee with Crystal Palace for Eze and also got the nod from the player himself, leaving Spurs reeling.

There is now massive pressure on Tottenham to respond in the market and make sure when the transfer window closes they have enough depth to fight on four fronts.

Spurs were linked with Como attacker Paz last month amid suggestions they had failed with a bid.

They later denied having made a move for the Como man, valued at €70m, but that could be about to change quickly.

Now, according to Spanish daily Marca, Tottenham ‘are preparing an offer’ for Paz.

Detail Statistic Appearances 35 Goals 6 Assists 9 Yellow cards 6 Nico Paz last season

It is unclear what level the proposal would come in at, but it would be a big statement of intent from Spurs after losing out on Eze.

Como signed the 20-year-old from Real Madrid just last summer for a fee of around €6m and his value has since skyrocketed.

Paz has looked a classy performer in the Como side and there are question marks over how much longer they will be able to hold on to him for.

Como have again shown their ambition this summer and raided Celtic for winger Nicolas Kuhn.

Tottenham will need to act quickly if they are to be able to put a deal in place or at least have a chance of doing so.

They could also move for Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, with Newcastle United suspicious that the Bees may rather sell to Spurs.