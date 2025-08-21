Richard Pelham/Getty Images

West Ham United can now ‘accelerate’ their plans to strengthen their engine room, as Edson Alvarez has agreed to join Fenerbahce.

The Irons made a grim start to their Premier League campaign, as newly promoted Sunderland smashed them 3-0.

Some new additions have been made this summer, as Callum Wilson, Mads Hermansen and El Hadji Malick Diouf have joined, but fans still feel more is needed.

They are looking to strengthen their midfield options as Mexico midfielder Alvarez is set to depart on loan, and loan star Carlos Soler departed last month.

West Ham have been linked with a host of midfield options all summer, and currently, they are tracking the likes of Yves Bissouma, Eljif Elmas, Quinten Timber, Marc Casado and Mateus Fernandes.

RB Leipzig’s Elmas is the ‘chosen one’ for Napoli, and Galatasaray, on the other hand, are preparing to submit a bid for Tottenham Hotspur’s Bissouma.

The Hammers are trying to sign Southampton’s Fernandes, for whom they had a bid rejected.

Player Diego Carlos Caglar Soyuncu Fred Jhon Duran Cenk Tosun Nelson Semedo Sofyan Amrabat Fenerbahce players with Premier League experience

However, as Alvarez’s exit is imminent from the London Stadium, they can now ‘accelerate’ their plans to rejuvenate their midfield, according to journalist Jacob Steinberg.

The London club have had been careful to watch their finances this summer and now the Mexican’s departure means they will have the wiggle room.

A multitude of midfield targets are on their radar, but they must move quickly as time is running out in the summer window.

All eyes will be on the Hammers to see if they will try to strengthen their midfield options with more than one signing in the coming days.

West Ham may also see even more exits, with striking flop Niclas Fullkrug having been linked with an exit; Potter would likely want a replacement if he does go.