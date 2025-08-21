Warren Little/Getty Images

Turkish journalist Ogulcan Akce believes that West Ham United’s Edson Alvarez, who is on his way to Fenerbahce, is a ‘truly intimidating’ player who ‘can be brutal’ when needed.

The Mexican defensive midfielder made his name during his four-year spell at Dutch giants Ajax, where he clocked close to 150 games.

The London club paid a hefty £35m to the Amsterdam club two years ago, signing him on a five-year deal.

Last season, though, he was in and out of the team due to some injury issues and managed to play about 2,000 minutes in all competitions.

Graham Potter does not see him as a part of his project at this moment and he is on his way to Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce on a season-long loan.

Ajax did look at bringing him back, but he was deemed to be too expensive.

Turkish journalist Akce praised the Mexican’s defensive excellence as he pointed out how he uses his long legs to his advantage while defending.

The journalist also praised Alvarez’s impressive physicality and believes that he can be brutally intimidating towards his opponents.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

“I think Alvarez’s defensive skills are all excellent. He is good at picking up the ball, and he’s good at timing his moves”, he told Turkish broadcaster Turkish Digitale about Alvarez.

“He has long legs, and he uses them to his advantage.

“He is truly intimidating; when facing an opponent, there’s no hesitation.

“He is not a soft, slow player.

“So, if necessary, he can make that collision last.

“He can use his physicality very clearly and effectively.

“He can be brutal at times.”

The Irons will keep a close eye on his performances under Mourinho’s guidance all season, as he will have two more years of contract left when he comes back to London Stadium next summer.

Fenerbahce though are tipped to have an option to buy.

Potter’s side are already looking to bring in midfield options, as following Alvarez’s departure, they are expected to accelerate with their business.