Wolves have now taken a firm step forward in their pursuit of Girona defender Ladislav Krejci by putting in an offer for him and thrashing out personal terms.

The Midlands outfit have strengthened their full-back positions and the latest to join their defensive unit is Cameroon international Jackson Tchatchoua.

After their disappointing Premier League opening day result against Manchester City which saw them suffer a humiliating 4-0 defeat in front of their home crowd, Wolves have stepped up their search to bolster their centre-back options.

Girona’s Krejci is their main target for their centre-back department and they have decided to move forward in talks with the La Liga outfit to secure his signature.

According to Spanish journalist Nil Sola, Wolves have submitted a bid in the region of €30m for 26-year-old Czech national Krejci.

The Midlands outfit have been quick to get a green light from the defender regarding the move by securing personal terms with him.

It is suggested that the bid submitted by Vitor Pereira’s side should be enough to convince Girona to sanction the departure of the centre-back.

Club Years Zbrojovka Brno 2016-2019 Sparta Prague 2019-2024 Girona 2024- Ladislav Krejci’s career history

Now ‘key hours’ regarding the deal are ahead as Wolves and Girona both will work to sort out a deal for Krejci.

The 26-year-old joined Girona from Sparta Prague last summer and featured a total of 36 times last season, including seven outings in the Champions League.

Now if all goes well, then the player will be travelling to England to complete his medical in the coming days.

In the ongoing transfer window, Wolves are one of many Premier League clubs who have been offered the chance to sign former Newcastle centre-back Lloyd Kelly.

Krejci, although in recent seasons he has played as a centre-back, for Sparta Prague he showed his flexibility by operating in different positions.

The centre-back featured in Girona’s opening game against Rayo Vallecano last weekend and Wolves fans will be hoping that he will be able to hit the ground running straightaway if a deal goes through.