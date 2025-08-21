Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Wolves ‘pushed the hardest in recent hours’ for Barcelona midfield talent Marc Casado, who is also on West Ham United’s radar, amid the number of his suitors growing.

The Molineux club had the worst possible start to their new Premier League season as Manchester City comprehensively dominated and beat them 4-0.

Even though they have made signings, the losses of Matheus Cunha, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Nelson Semedo are not easy to replace immediately.

Tommy Doyle’s loan departure to Championship side Birmingham City has also left them thin on midfield options.

Barcelona’s 21-year-old defensive midfielder Casado has emerged as a target for Wolves and their Premier League rivals West Ham in recent days amid talk he could leave the Camp Nou.

The Catalans are prepared to open the door for an exit before the window closes, if the midfielder wants to go.

Amid that situation, Wolves have been ‘pushing the hardest in recent hours’, according to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari.

Level Years Spain U16s 2019-2020 Spain U17s 2019-2020 Spain U21s 2024- Spain 2024- Marc Casado at international level

Casado’s admirers have grown though as now French Ligue 1 giants Marseille are also in the race.

Wolves though are planning to make a bid and it remains to be seen how the midfielder’s other suitors react when they do.

West Ham will soon have the room to get involved.

They are now set to offload Edson Alvarez to Turkish side Fenerbahce, which allows them to accelerate with their midfield plans, as Graham Potter is desperate to reinforce the engine room.

Now it remains to be seen what level of bid Wolves will put on the table for the midfielder.

Barcelona have been looking to bring in €30m if they are to do business and the jury is out on whether Vitor Pereira’s men will offer that much for Casado.