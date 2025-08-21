Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Wolves are considering Girona star Ladislav Krejci their ‘main target’ for defence and have ‘decided to move forward’ with talks to try to snap him up.

The Midlands club began their season not the way they wanted, as they were thrashed by Manchester City at Molineux 4-0.

Wolves have strengthened both their full-back positions, but the centre-back department has been left untouched.

Now as the transfer window is set to enter the final stretch, they have ramped up their search for a centre half.

Former Newcastle United star Lloyd Kelly has been offered to Wolves in the ongoing window, but they have not opted to sign him.

The Premier League outfit have Girona’s 26-year-old centre-back Krejci, who joined the Spaniards last season from Sparta Prague, on their list of targets.

According to Spanish journalist Matteo Moreno, Wolves consider him their ‘main target’ for defence and they have ‘decided to move forward’.

Club Years Zbrojovka Brno 2016-2019 Sparta Prague 2019-2024 Girona 2024- Ladislav Krejci’s career history

Krejci, during his first season with the club, featured 28 times in La Liga while picking up nine cautions in the process and he made seven outings for Girona in the Champions League.

In Europe, he featured for 90 minutes against Liverpool, but failed to help his team avoid a 1-0 defeat against Arne Slot’s side.

The Czech defender has begun the season as first-choice centre-back for Girona and the Spanish outfit might not let him go easily.

His current deal with the La Liga outfit runs until 2029 and Wolves might have to dig deep in their pocket to convince Girona to let him go.

Vitor Pereira’s side have also contacted Barcelona’s star Marc Casado’s camp but the club will only entertain offers if the player asks to leave the Camp Nou in the coming days.