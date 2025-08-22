Andy Rain – Pool/Getty Images

Fixture: Arsenal vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 23rd August, 17:30 UK Time

Arsenal and Leeds will face each other at the Emirates on Saturday after earning 1-0 wins in contrasting styles in their respective opening games.

Leeds were by far the dominant side at Elland Road with Everton visiting and were full value for the victory, albeit in controversial circumstances

Arsenal had to rely on a set-piece again, at Old Trafford, in a game which saw Manchester United hit the post with David Raya also being called in to make a few smart saves; but they will be pleased to get their season going having notched up a tricky away win.

Mohamed Salah has called Arsenal title favourites and the visit of Leeds is a game where they will be expected to play like them.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke will be faced with the dilemma of either adopting a similar strategy as against Everton or setting up more conservatively for an away game to a side that finished second last season.

Kai Havertz has suffered an injury, leaving new signing Viktor Gyokeres being looked to even more to make a difference.

Leeds will be without Ethan Ampadu, a key man, with Farke revealing he will be out until after the international break.

The Whites have though been boosted by the signing of Noah Okafor and he could potentially be involved, with Dan James admitting the Leeds players were impressed with the winger when they faced AC Milan in pre-season.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal Leeds United Raya Perri White Bogle Saliba Struijk Gabriel Rodon Calafiori Gudmundsson Odegaard Stach Zubimendi Tanaka Rice Longstaff Saka Gnonto Gyokeres James Martinelli Piroe Arsenal vs Leeds United predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Arsenal: W

Leeds United: W

Key Men

Arsenal

Martin Zubimendi will be the cynosure of fans in a fixture where he will be expected to dictate terms from the middle, but will face a stiff challenge from Leeds’ midfield, which excelled against Everton.

Viktor Gyokeres failed to register a shot on his debut against Manchester United and will not want to provide any room for further criticism.

Leeds United

Daniel Farke will be tempted to play to his team’s strengths, but will also have to temper it with pragmatism as the Whites can not expect to have as much of the ball as they did against Everton.

Ao Tanaka was the standout performer against Everton and will want to continue in the same vein.

In the absence of Ampadu, Farke may well turn to Sean Longstaff, who has vast Premier League experience to bring to what is sure to be a tough game where the Whites need to hang on at times.

Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk are key, given that Arsenal have been prolific from set-pieces, and will also want to contribute at the other end from Leeds’ own set pieces.

Result Competition Arsenal 4-1 Leeds United Premier League Leeds United 0-1 Arsenal Premier League Arsenal 2-1 Leeds United Premier League Last three meetings

Match Prediction

Unlike earlier seasons where promoted teams struggled to notch up a win, this season has seen two promoted team win on the opening day.

Leeds might be tempted to take the game to Arsenal, believing that that will be the approach that will serve them best with little to lose, as most observers would fully expect them to lose in north London.

Mikel Arteta will want to secure the three points and thus is likely to continue his pragmatic approach, making a close encounter more likely.

If Leeds can keep things tight early doors, they may well frustrate Arsenal and give themselves a chance, but even if the Whites go ahead, it is hard to see them keeping the Gunners at bay for the full 90 minutes.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Arsenal 2-1 Leeds United

Where To Watch?

The match will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports Main Event at 17:30 UK time.