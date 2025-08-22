Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Aston Villa have ‘intensified’ their approaches in recent days for Sporting Lisbon wide-attacker Geny Catamo, who is also being chased by Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.

The Villa Park outfit have moved with caution in this summer so far as they do not want to break the financial fair play rules of the Premier League and UEFA.

Villa still have signed the likes of Marco Bizot and Yasin Ozcan, with the recent notable arrival of Evann Guessand from Nice bolstering the attacking third.

However, Unai Emery is keen on more additions before the window slams shut on 1st September.

He is keen on adding one defensive option, as Aston Villa are trying to sign Toulouse defender Jaydee Canvot, and at least another attacker is on his agenda.

According to Portuguese sports daily A Bola, Sporting Lisbon’s Mozambique forward Catamo is a player Aston Villa want.

Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce are also keen on the 24-year-old, as Mourinho is also aiming to add a right-winger to bolster his attacking options; he was previously keen on Guessand and even had a zoom call with him.

Club Amora Sporting Lisbon Vitoria Guimarares Maritimo Clubs Geny Catamo has played for

However, it has been suggested that the Premier League club have always been ‘well-positioned’ to do a deal for the Mozambique international.

And, in recent days, Emery’s side have ‘intensified’ their push to agree a deal for Catamo, with the window now racing towards the finishing line.

Last weekend, Aston Villa played a 0-0 draw against Newcastle United, and following the loan departures of Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio, they have been looking to add the extra cutting edge to their attack.

Now it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa will move quickly to secure the Sporting Lisbon man, who is expected to leave the Portuguese giants this summer.