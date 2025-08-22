Pete Norton/Getty Images

Birmingham City and Queens Park Rangers are set to miss out on Rangers star Ben Davies as he is going out on loan to Oxford United.

The 30-year-old centre-back joined Rangers from Liverpool in 2022 but he failed to make his mark in the colours of the Scottish giants.

Last summer, Rangers sanctioned a loan move for Davies to Birmingham City and he played a key role in helping them get promotion to the Championship.

Following their promotion, Chris Davies’ side showed interest in taking the defender back to Birmingham this summer.

Rangers’ new boss Russell Martin wants to trim the squad and it was suggested that they are willing to listen to offers for Davies.

The 30-year-old has admirers in the Championship apart from Birmingham City, as QPR and Oxford United lined up for his signature.

QPR and Oxford United both have had a disappointing start to their season in the Championship and are looking to add an experienced centre-back to their squad.

But ultimately it is Oxford United who have managed to win the race for Rangers star Davies’ signature, according to Scottish broadcaster STV, which will be a blow for Birmingham and QPR.

The U’s have agreed a season-long loan deal for the defender with Rangers, who are also expecting a further departure in the form of Ridvan Yilmaz.

Questions may be asked about why Birmingham are not winning the race given that Davies was impressed at St Andrew’s last term.

However, commentator Sam Matterhorn revealed that Birmingham City are at the moment desperate to sign a striker to add more firepower to their attacking group.

Now, missing out on Davies, it remains to be seen whether they will be looking at alternative options before the window closes.