Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Besiktas have made an approach to explore a deal to sign Leicester City defender Wout Faes, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Besiktas have been active in the summer transfer market and have signed seven players so far.

They have raided Leicester once already, signing midfielder Wilfred Ndidi for a reported fee of £8m.

Solskjaer wants more reinforcements, especially in defence, and the Black Eagles are now looking at taking another player from the Championship club.

The Turkish club are keen on Foxes defender Faes and have made an approach for him.

How Leicester might respond is unclear, but Faes has featured in both of their Championship games so far, even scoring against Sheffield Wednesday and providing an assist against Preston North End.

His deal with the Foxes still has another two years to run, but Faes may find the prospect of a move to Besiktas to be appealing.

Club Anderlecht Heerenveen Excelsior Oostende Reims Leicester City Clubs that Wout Faes has played for

Leicester are staring at the prospect of losing midfielder Bilal El Khannouss, who has his heart set on joining Crystal Palace.

El Khannouss has an active release clause in his Leicester contract following relegation and Palace view him as a replacement for Eberechi Eze.

Another Foxes star who has drawn attention is winger Abdul Fatawu.

Sunderland recently had an offer rejected for the wide-man and are unlikely to go back in for him this summer.

Everton have also been showing interest in Fatawu and Leicester might still find themselves tested with a new offer before the transfer window closes.

Fatawu has also played in both of Leicester’s Championship outings, starting both games.

His deal with the Foxes still has a substantial four years to run.