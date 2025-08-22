Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Derby County are set to land Lewis Travis, as they have agreed an up to £3m deal with Blackburn Rovers for his signature, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Rams had a horrible campaign last season which saw them narrowly escape relegation to League One.

This summer the Derby hierarchy have been active in the market to improve the quality of the squad and they have brought in a host of faces.

They are targeting players with Championship experience and John Eustace is bringing in players with whom he has worked in the past.

Eustace signed his former student Dion Sanderson from Birmingham City on loan and he brought in Danny Batth and Andreas Weimann, both of whom he worked with at Blackburn on a free transfer.

Derby have signed David Ozoh back on loan from Crystal Palace this summer, but keeping his injury record in mind, they want to bring in another defensive midfielder.

They are looking at Blackburn Rovers skipper Travis for the answer and they submitted a bid in the region of £1.5m but it was suggested that the Pride Park outfit would need to double their offer to land him.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Blackburn signed Travis from Liverpool when he was a youngster and he progressed into the senior side at Ewood Park.

Now it has been claimed that after long negotiations Derby have managed to agree a deal with Blackburn on a transfer fee which could go up to £3m.

Travis was in the final year of his contract with the club and Valerien Ismael revealed that he wants to leave for a new challenge.

Derby are looking to add another midfielder, with the intention of bringing back Everton star Harrison Armstrong to the club, but the Toffees are yet to make a decision on him.

Last season they struggled to score goals and a winger is also on Eustace’s agenda as they followed Lommel’s Koki Saito, but they are now set to miss out on him.