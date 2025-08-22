Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Derby County are set to miss out on Koki Saito, as Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers have met Lommel’s valuation, according to journalist Mike McGrath.

The 24-year-old winger is a hot prospect in the ongoing window as several Championship clubs have lined up for his signature.

Last summer, Saito signed for QPR on a season-long loan and he made 39 appearances for the Loftus Road club, along with making five goal contributions.

Despite QPR finishing 15th in the league table, Saito turned some heads with his performances and the London outfit want to sign him permanently.

The Japanese winger has caught the attention of Derby County and ambitious Birmingham City, both of them launching bids for the player.

It has been suggested that the Belgian side want a fee in the region of £5m to let Saito, who they signed from Yokohama in 2021, depart Belgium on a permanent basis.

Derby were willing to pay that much, but now it has been claimed that Saito is set to return to England to join QPR.

Competition Details Championship 39 apps, 3 goals, 2 assists EFL Cup 2 apps FA Cup 1 app Koko Saito last season

The Rams met Lommel’s valuation of the winger, but QPR have also gone in with a bid that matches the Belgian side’s expectations too.

It is suggested that QPR were the preferred destination for the Japanese after his successful loan move last season.

That will be a blow for Derby, as they bid to support John Eustace in the closing stages of the transfer window.

For Saito though, it will mean a return to a familiar environment as he looks to kick on with his career and make sure he is part of the Japan squad for the World Cup.

Derby are also keen on bringing back Everton’s Harrison Armstrong back to Pride Park, but the Toffees might decide to keep him on Merseyside.