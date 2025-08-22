Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Everton ‘now believe’ that they can make major progress on a deal to sign Tyler Dibling from Southampton in the coming days, according to journalist Alan Myers.

Experienced Everton manager David Moyes has been keen on adding fresh faces to his squad and has just got Jack Grealish in through the door.

Grealish went above and beyond to push through his loan from Manchester City and came off from the bench at Leeds United.

Moyes does not want to stop at Grealish though and Everton have been working to sign Dibling.

The discussions have gone on for several weeks and have seen Everton have bids rejected, but it emerged recently more talks are scheduled.

Now it appears that those latest discussions have resulted in Southampton indicating terms close to those Everton offered three weeks ago would be acceptable.

As such, Everton ‘now believe’ that a deal can be done with Saints for Dibling in the coming days.

Dibling is keen to make the move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium this summer, however Southampton have been firm about getting a big fee for him.

Competition Appearances Premier League 33 FA Cup 5 EFL Cup 4 Championship 2 Tyler Dibling appearances by competition

Dibling has already asked to leave Southampton and is doing his bit to help the move happen.

The 19-year-old winger played for seven minutes in Southampton’s Championship draw against Ipswich Town last weekend.

Everton struggled to create chances in their 1-0 loss at Leeds on Monday night and Moyes’ lack of squad depth was clear to see.

The Toffees now face crucial days in the transfer window as they bid to give Moyes a squad that can compete until at least January.

Now all eyes will be on how Everton proceed in their talks to sign Dibling from Southampton in the coming days.