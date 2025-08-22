Christian Hofer/Getty Images

Toulouse have rejected a bid from Borussia Dortmund for former Leeds United star Charlie Cresswell, who the Whites hold a sell-on clause in, according to The Athletic.

The 23-year-old centre-back is a product of the Leeds academy system and he impressed during a loan spell with Millwall during the 2022/23 season.

However, upon his return to Leeds the following season, he only made five appearances in the league for Daniel Farke’s side.

Last summer, Cresswell sealed an exit from Elland Road and joined Toulouse, where upon joining he said that he ‘felt wanted’ by the French outfit.

Last season, Cresswell performed brilliantly for Toulouse, featuring 31 times for them, while racking up five cautions.

His performances have turned some heads and Cresswell was linked with Leeds’ fellow Premier League outfit Sunderland earlier this summer.

Serie A outfit Atalanta enquired about him and it has been suggested that Gian Piero Gasperini’s side, Roma, were among his suitors this summer.

Linked club Sunderland Atalanta Roma Borussia Dortmund Clubs linked with Charlie Cresswell this summer

Borussia Dortmund have also registered interest in Cresswell and they went in with a bid to Toulouse to take him to Germany.

However it has been claimed that Dortmund’s bid fell short of the French outfit’s expectations and was turned down.

Leeds received a £3.8m transfer fee from his departure and they also managed to convince Toulouse to agree on a clause which will see them get 15 per cent from any profit.

For now, that is not on the cards, with Toulouse having rejected the offer.

The Whites will be hoping that the French outfit can squeeze out a big deal for Cresswell from which they will be able to benefit.

Cresswell made 14 appearances in total for Leeds including five in the Premier League before he left the club.