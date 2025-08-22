Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Birmingham City have an agreement with Liverpool for Reds winger Lewis Kouma, with a ‘medical to follow’, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Blues had a record-breaking campaign last season as Chris Davies’ side accumulated a stunning 111 points in League One.

The Birmingham-based club have made some top-notch additions to their squad this summer, as the club are aiming to achieve promotion once again; they continue to chase a striker.

The likes of Kyogo Furuhashi, Marvin Ducksch, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Demarai Gray, Tommy Doyle and James Beadle have increased the quality of the squad.

Davies’ men made a very positive start to their campaign as well, as they have won two of their first three matches in all competitions, and are keen on adding more fresh faces before the window is closed.

Blues feel that they need more going forward and are set to sign a versatile attacking option who played 43 Championship games last term.

Liverpool’s Wales winger Koumas is set to become a new Birmingham player as the clubs now have a deal in place for the teenager.

Club Years Liverpool 2023- Stoke City (loan) 2024-2025 Lewis Koumas’ career history

The versatile young attacker has chosen Blues to be his next destination and a ‘medical to follow’ will get him over the line.

Koumas joined the Reds when he was only eleven, and last season, he was loaned out to Stoke City.

The Welsh attacker played close to 2,900 minutes, playing a plethora of positions in the attacking line of the Potters, contributing to five goals directly in the process.

Even though there is a clear demand for attackers at Anfield, Arne Slot believes he is not ready to step in yet for the first team and the Reds will be keeping their eyes on his development at St. Andrew’s.