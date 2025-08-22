Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas have shown an interest in West Ham United left-back Emerson Palmieri.

The Hammers were given a reality check by newly promoted Sunderland last weekend as they were handed a significant 3-0 loss.

They started the summer window looking to bring in cash first and the sale of Mohammed Kudus opened the door for El Hadji Diouf to arrive.

The likes of Vladimir Coufal and Aaron Cresswell also left the Hammers after their contracts expired.

Mexican defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez is close to joining Fenerbahce on a season-long deal, but more outgoings could be in the pipeline.

Brazilian left-back Emerson, who joined the Hammers three years back from Chelsea on a four-year deal, has been told that he can leave the club.

Diouf and Kyle Walker-Peters have been signed to solidify the full-back areas ahead of a long season, and their additions have made the Brazilian fall out of favour.

Club Santos Palermo Roma Chelsea Lyon West Ham Clubs Emerson Palmieri has played for

And Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, Besiktas, have shown interest in the 30-year-old, according to journalist Jack Rosser.

A move to Turkey may be something which appeals to Emerson and Besiktas would land him as a consolation prize after being snubbed by Walker-Peters.

Emerson was an important player at the club until last season, as he featured in 31 Premier League games, and has 113 appearances for the Irons.

His contract expires next summer and if West Ham are not able to offload him before next month, he will be available to talk to clubs to join as a free agent from January.

The Hammers are currently focused on Soungoutou Magassa, for whom they have made an offer to Ligue 1 side Monaco.