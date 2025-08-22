Dan Mullan/Getty Images

League One side Plymouth Argyle are closing in on the striker they want in the shape of Port Vale hitman Lorent Tolaj, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Pilgrims got relegated last season from the Championship, as they could not stay up even after former boss Miron Muslic’s great work at the club.

He left the club for German side Schalke and ex-Watford boss Tom Cleverley was appointed as the Argyle boss ahead of the new campaign.

Following their relegation, though, they have lost a host of star players this summer, and the grim start to their League One campaign has been concerning.

They have lost the first four games of the new league season and have been scouring the market to add another attacker.

Celeverley’s side have struggled to score so far and are feel they have found the answer in the shape of Port Vale’s Tolaj.

The Valiants will be receiving a significant £1.2m for the ex-Brighton striker, who had a brilliant first campaign at Vale Park.

Result Competition Plymouth Argyle 1-3 Barnsley League One Bolton Wanderers 2-0 Plymouth Argyle League One` Lincoln City 3-2 Plymouth Argyle League One Plymouth Argyle 0-1 Leyton Orient League One Plymouth Argyle’s opening four League One games

Darren Moore’s Port Vale got automatic promotion from League Two last term and have managed to secure two points in four league games.

They signed the Swiss forward last summer from National League side Aldershot Town and he scored 15 goals and made nine assists in 42 games across all competitions.

Losing Tolaj is going to be a massive loss for Port Vale, but a deal has been agreed for the ex-Switzerland youth international.

Plymouth will now be wary of losing top players themselves before the window closes, with Victor Palsson drawing strong interest from Denmark.

Argyle have been showing interest in Celtic defender Stephen Welsh, but have now decided to pull out of the chase for his signature.

Cleverley will be hoping the deal for Tolaj can be pushed over the line soon and that he can hit the ground running at Home Park, with Plymouth now in desperate need of results.

Plymouth are due to play host to Steve Bruce’s Blackpool in League One on Saturday and Cleverley cannot afford a fifth straight league defeat.

Tolaj’s Vale have also yet to register their first League One win; they host Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.