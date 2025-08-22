Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom believes that Aston Villa loan star Lewis Dobbin has got good pedigree and will add another attacking threat to the team going forward.

The Championship club announced on Friday that they have signed the 22-year-old on a season-long loan from the Premier League outfit.

It is the winger’s third spell away from his parent club, with the last two being at West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City, respectively.

At Carrow Road in the second half of last season, Dobbin managed two goals in eleven appearances.

Giving his reaction to the signing, the Preston boss insisted that they had been watching the Villa man for some time and his progress has pleased them.

“I’m really pleased we’ve got Lewis over the line, especially ahead of tomorrow’s match”, Heckingbottom told his club’s official website.

“We’ve been watching him for a while and I’ve been really impressed by the way he plays.

Club Years Everton 2021-2024 Derby County (loan) 2022-2023 Aston Villa 2024- West Brom (loan) 2024-2025 Norwich City (loan) 2025 Preston North End (loan) 2025- Lewis Dobbin’s career history

“It’s clear to me from the conversations we’ve had that he’s really excited about coming to us.”

With Dobbin down the wing this season, Heckingbottom believes that there will be another attacking threat to the Preston side.

“He’s got great pedigree and he’ll add another attacking threat to our team.”

Dobbin started playing football as a youngster with Everton and left Merseyside only in 2024 to join Aston Villa.

Dobbin’s departure will free up space in Unai Emery’s team, as they are working on multiple deals before 1st September’s deadline.

Jaydee Canvot, a player for whom they have seen a bid being rejected, has given them encouraging signs by rejecting a big-money offer from Saudi Arabia.

They have also intensified efforts to sign Sporting Lisbon wide-attacker Geny Catamo, who is also being chased by Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.