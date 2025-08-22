Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Everton have ‘rejected all approaches’ from clubs in the Premier League and Serie A for their star Iliman Ndiaye in the ongoing window, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Last summer, former Toffees boss Sean Dyche brought in Ndiaye from Ligue 1 side Marseille to give a boost to Everton’s forward department.

The 25-year-old winger was one of their standout players last season and he featured in 33 games for them in the league and netted nine goals in the process.

This summer David Moyes is trying to rejig the squad with new signings in the hope of adding more quality and real depth.

Strengthening the forward department is high on the Scottish manager’s list and he has shown his intent with the signings of Thierno Barry from Villarreal and recently adding Jack Grealish from Manchester City.

The Everton boss is looking to add another winger and Southampton’s Tyler Dibling is still wanted, with more talks having been set to happen.

Amid all the forward additions this summer, Ndiaye is someone who is garnering interest from Italian and Premier League outfits.

Club Years Sheffield United 2019-2023 Hyde United (loan) 2020 Marseille 2023-2024 Everton 2024- Iliman Ndiaye’s career history

However, Everton have ‘rejected all approaches’ from the Premier League and Serie A for the Senegalese winger, it has been claimed.

Everton consider him a key part of their squad and do not want to deprive themselves of Ndiaye’s service in the ongoing window.

Moyes also gave Ndiaye a start against Leeds United in Everton’s opening game in the Premier League, where, despite his efforts, the Toffees lost 1-0.

The Merseyside outfit are also looking to add to their backline as they are working on a deal to bring in Manchester City’s experienced centre-back Nathan Ake to the club.

Moyes has his eyes on Premier League-experienced players this summer as Everton are monitoring Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma’s situation.