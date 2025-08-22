Stu Forster/Getty Images

Championship side Middlesbrough are to loan in Newcastle United’s out-of-favour left-back Matt Targett, who is ‘set to join’ according to journalist Alex Crook.

The Magpies are not having the best of summers as they have been rejected by a host of their first-choice targets throughout the ongoing window.

However, that has not stopped them from doing their business, as they have made some important additions to their squad ahead of a busy season.

Eddie Howe, though, is well aware that Newcastle need to free up the wage bill by offloading fringe players as they look to make more additions.

The departures of Callum Wilson, Sean Longstaff, Martin Dubravka and Odysseas Vlachodimos have helped, but more exits are lined up.

English left-back Targett, who is not part of Howe’s future plans, is now set for a loan exit to the Championship.

Second-tier English side Middlesbrough have been in discussions to loan him in and now they have agreed to loan him in.

Club Years Southampton 2013-2019 Fulham (loan) 2018 Aston Villa 2019-2022 Newcastle United (loan) 2022 Newcastle United 2022- Matt Targett’s career history

Back in the summer of 2022, the 29-year-old joined the Magpies from Aston Villa, but has not made 50 appearances for them.

Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento are Howe’s preferred choice for the left-back position, and Targett played only 19 minutes of Premier League football last season.

The former England Under-21 international’s contract expires next summer, and it is not clear if the Magpies are extending his deal before sending him out on loan.

He was strongly linked with a move to Leeds United in the winter transfer window, but no switch happened.

Targett will now look to hit the ground running at Rob Edwards’ side, as he looks to get his career back on track in the Championship this season.