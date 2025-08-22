Carl Recine/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday are aiming to complete Ethan Horvath’s loan deal as soon as possible to register him by midday today to have him available against Wrexham on Saturday.

The Owls are struggling with significant financial difficulties and have been slapped with a transfer embargo.

Sheffield Wednesday have lost the likes of Djeidi Gassama, Anthony Musaba, Josh Windass, Pol Valentin, Michael Smith and Akin Famewo.

Apart from promoting young players from the youth system to fill up spots, they have been able to bring in no fresh faces, even though they are allowed to make free signings and loans without fees.

Losing their highly rated manager, Danny Rohl, has been a big blow as well, but now they are looking to stabilise under Henrik Pedersen.

Cardiff City’s American shot-stopper, Horvath, is set to join the Owls on a season-long loan deal.

According to journalist Glen Williams, Sheffield Wednesday are trying to make the deal complete to register him by midday today.

Result Competition Sheffield Wednesday 1-4 Wrexham EFL Cup Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 Wrexham League One Wrexham 0-3 Sheffield Wednesday League One Last three Sheffield Wednesday vs Wrexham meetings

They want him to be part of the Owls squad on Saturday, when they face Welsh side Wrexham at Hillsborough.

In-demand Pierce Charles has been the only senior goalkeeper option for them, and academy graduate Logan Stretch has been on the bench as Charles’ backup.

Charles though is out with a shoulder injury, in what is a big blow.

Sheffield Wednesday are now adding the experienced Horvath, who has played in Norway, Belgium and England so far.

It remains to be seen if the Owls were able to accelerate their paperwork to complete Horvath’s loan deal in time to have him available against the Red Dragons.