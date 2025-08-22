Michael Regan/Getty Images

Jose Angel Carmona has informed Sevilla that he does not see himself playing for Nottingham Forest.

Forest find themselves in the Europa League this season due to Crystal Palace’s demotion to the Conference League.

The Tricky Trees understand the need to add quality and depth to tackle the extra games they are going to play in the ongoing season and they have recruited to strengthen several positions.

Nuno Espirito Santo wants to bring in a right-back before the transfer window ends and they have been linked with a host of players.

Forest were keen on signing Rico Lewis, who they wanted to offer a big pay raise to tempt from Manchester City, but he is going nowhere.

Sevilla’s 23-year-old Carmona is also on their list and they have gone in and offered a fee of €9m with €2m in add-ons.

The La Liga outfit accepted Nottingham Forest’s offer, but they have yet to receive the green light from the player himself.

Season Position 2024–25 7th (Premier League) 2023–24 17th (Premier League) 2022–23 16th (Premier League) 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 17th (Championship) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Now, according to Spanish outlet Sevilla Actualidad, Carmona has now told Sevilla that he does not see himself playing for Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest.

Carmona’s rejection will come as a huge blow for Forest as with less than nine days remaining in the window they have to step up their hunt for a right-back now.

They have shown interest in Aston Villa’s Matty Cash, but it is unclear whether Unai Emery will be willing to let him leave so close to deadline day.

Nottingham Forest are also facing trouble at home as Nuno admitted that his relationship with the owner, Evangelos Marinakis, is not in a good place at the moment.

It has been suggested that Nottingham Forest might think of replacing Nuno in which case the remaining additions in the transfer window may be in doubt.