Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Ipswich Town target Sebastian Caceres is not ruling out staying in Mexico and he has left his agent and the club to sort out a potential transfer.

The Tractor Boys are looking to get straight back to the Premier League next season, but their season has begun with two straight draws in the Championship.

Ipswich have brought in players with experience in top tiers in Europe in the form of Ashley Young, Cedric Kipre and Dean Cajuste.

They also managed to beat their Championship rivals Birmingham City, despite their confidence, in a tug of war for ex-Arsenal star Chuba Akpom. signature.

Kieran McKenna wants to sort out his defence and he thinks that the squad need a top-quality centre-back addition.

Ipswich’s search has led them to Mexico where they have zeroed in on Club America’s 26-year-old defender Caceres.

The Suffolk outfit have submitted a bid in the region of £4m which has been deemed ‘very low’ by the Mexican giants.

Club Years Liverpool Montevideo 2017-2020 Club America 2020- Sebastian Caceres’ career history

Club America want £7.4m to let the player leave this summer and they are in talks with Ipswich Town to find a solution.

According to Mexican outlet 365 Scores, Caceres is open to staying with the Mexican outfit as he wants to play regularly this season to get into the Uruguay national team for the 2026 World Cup.

Caceres has left the decision regarding his future destination at the hands of his agent and Club America.

The Uruguayan international has featured 20 times for his national team so far and he left his country in 2020 to join the Mexican outfit.

He has made 173 appearances for Club America so far in his career and he featured once in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Caceres’ current contract with the club expires in 2027 and it remains to be seen whether Ipswich Town will be able to secure his signature in coming days.