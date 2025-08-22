Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Ridvan Yilmaz is leaving Rangers to return to Besiktas as ‘the expected happened’ with regards to the left-back.

The Turkey international defender has been tipped to move on from Rangers for several weeks, with the club even giving his number 3 shirt to Max Aarons.

That move left Yilmaz unhappy and Aarons’ recent performances for Rangers suggest it may well have even increased the pressure on the new boy to show he is capable of living up to expectations.

Besiktas have been holding talks to try to find an agreement to re-sign Yilmaz and one has been expected to happen eventually.

Now, hot on the heels of Rangers selling another promising young full-back in the shape of Jefte, Yilmaz is too going through the exit door.

According to Turkish journalist Orhan Yildirim, ‘the expected happened’ and Yilmaz ‘has returned to Besiktas’.

It remains to be seen what the exact terms of the deal are or when Rangers provide an announcement confirming the news.

He is though, according to Sports Digitale, due to arrive in Istanbul ‘this evening at 23:15’ for his medical.

Player To Jefte Palmeiras Robin Propper FC Twente Leon Balogun Aris Limassol Robbie Fraser Dunfermline Rangers permanent exits to other clubs

It does further continue the break between the Russell Martin and Philippe Clement eras.

Martin has bet big on players from south of the border and is set on playing his way, regardless of the pressure that puts Rangers under at times.

Clement dubbed Yilmaz a ‘warrior’ and the Turkish defender was considered by many to have significant potential for growth remaining.

In a World Cup year though, the left-back needs to be playing on a regular basis and returning to his former club Besiktas will make sure he has that opportunity.

Only time will tell whether Rangers ultimately regret their decision to let the Turkey international bring his time at Ibrox to a close.