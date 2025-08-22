Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Simone Rondanini, the agent of Sunderland transfer target Jhon Lucumi, hopes that Bologna will fulfil their promise made to the player and allow them to find a positive solution regarding his future.

Sunderland made Lucumi a priority target to strengthen their defence this summer, but came up against a Bologna side that have refused to sell.

Despite the Black Cats bidding for the centre-back, the Rossoblu want to keep hold of him and even lock him to a new contract.

Bologna’s CEO Claudio Fenucci has stressed the time is not right for Bologna to sell the Colombian in the remaining days of the transfer window and as such he will stay.

He admitted that Lucumi has been keen to go, but is clear that he cannot be replaced in such a short space of time.

While responding the club CEO’s statement, the agent of the Sunderland target insisted that it is disappointing.

Rondanini insisted that since the start of the new season the message has been clear on both the club and the player’s side that if the right offer arrived, Lucumi would be allowed to explore it.

Season Position 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 4th (League One) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

Bologna’s current stance seems like going back on the promise that had been made, Rondanini insists.

“I carefully read the words of the CEO of Bologna, whom I respect a lot, as well as the club that has accompanied Jhon in these wonderful years”, Lucumi’s agent told Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

“It’s natural to feel a little disappointment, because our relationship with the club has always been human.

“From the beginning, our project was linked to a stay of two or three years, recognising in Jhon a constantly growing player.

“Last year we were asked to stay and we did so with great availability.

“This year, however, since the beginning of the season, the message has always been clear on both sides: if the right offer had arrived, Jhon would have had the possibility of a transfer.

“I therefore hope that on the part of Bologna there can be a reflection that allows us to find a balanced and positive solution for everyone.

“I understand the importance of the club and the player, and I only expect that our request can also be understood”.

Sunderland have already signed Omar Alderete for the central defensive position but their persistence with Lucumi suggests that there is room for one more.

Amidst all the incomings in the backline for the Black Cats, there has also been some outgoings well.

Their 22-year-old defender Nectarios Triantis has just been sold to MLS side Minnesota United.