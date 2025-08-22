Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur ‘are now prepared to improve’ their offer for Manchester City winger Savinho.

It has been a frustrating transfer window for Thomas Frank’s team, whose most significant signing has been that of Mohammed Kudus from West Ham.

They were close to sealing a swoop for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, but saw the move being hijacked by London rivals Arsenal.

Now the pressure is on Tottenham to respond and in addition to Eze they have been chasing Manchester City winger Savinho.

Spurs have seen offers for Savinho rejected and the signs have been that he will be staying at the Etihad.

Tottenham however are in no mood to give up just yet and, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, they are ‘now prepared to improve’ their proposal for Savinho to over €70m.

Manchester City are due to host Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday and Spurs will increase their bid after the game.

Signing Arrived from Mohammed Kudus West Ham Mathys Tel Bayern Munich Kevin Danso Lens Lukas Vuskovic Hajduk Split Kota Takai Kawasaki Frontale Joao Palhinha Bayern Munich Tottenham’s summer signings

Whether that will prove to be enough for Manchester City remains to be seen, but Tottenham are trying.

Spurs may well have other irons in the fire and have been heavily linked with Como’s top talent Nico Paz.

It was suggested earlier this month that Tottenham had gone in for a bid for Paz, but they later distanced themselves from that talk.

They have been linked with now rekindling their interest in Paz and trying to take him to north London.

Spurs have eight Champions League league phase matches to tackle over the course of this season and squad depth will be demanded by former Brentford boss Frank.

The clock is ticking on the transfer window though and whether Spurs can land the signings they want remains to be seen, with clubs likely charging the north Londoners over the odds given the late hour.