James Chance/Getty Images

West Ham United have ‘intensified contact’ with Roma and Lorenzo Pellegrini’s entourage to find a deal for the midfielder.

The Hammers have had a difficult start to the new Premier League season with a 3-0 defeat in the first game of the campaign against a newly promoted Sunderland.

Given the limited business done by boss Graham Potter so far, that has raised worries for some fans about the quality of the squad.

The midfield and attacking departments are areas in which they are targeting new recruits and they have been linked with RB Leipzig’s Elijf Elmas, having lodged a recent enquiry.

Elmas is being targeted by Italian giants Napoli as well and Antonio Conte’s side deem the North Macedonian ‘as the chosen one’ in the position they need to fill.

West Ham are also interested in Roma’s Pellegrini and he is another player they have made enquiries about.

However, they are not the only Premier League club interested in attacking midfielder Pellegrini, as Crystal Palace, who are set to lose Eberechi Eze, are on his trail.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

Now with fewer than ten days remaining in the window, West Ham have ‘intensified contact’ with Roma and Pellegrini’s entourage to arrive at a deal, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato).

The 29-year-old’s contract with Roma expires in the summer of 2026 and the Trigoria outfit might find the ongoing transfer window a suitable time to cash in on him.

Pellegrini finds the lure of playing in the Premier League tempting and his family are attracted to the quality of life in London.

He has had interest from Saudi Arabia, but London is much more appealing.

The midfielder is suggested to be ‘reflecting’ and unsure whether to stay or go.

Now it remains to be seen whether West Ham will be able to push the deal over the line to bring him to the club.