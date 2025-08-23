Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Fixture: Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Thomas Frank has picked his Tottenham lineup vs Manchester City, with a shock win at the Etihad and an early season marker firmly in the mind of the former Brentford boss this afternoon.

Spurs had a positive start to the campaign as they crushed Burnley 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last weekend, but much tougher tests than the newly promoted Clarets lie ahead for Frank’s team.

Frank has admitted he is without Dejan Kulusevski for the clash against Manchester City, as the Swede continues to work his way back carefully, despite having had involvement in full training.

That may see more expectation continuing to be put on attacker Richarlison, who has been linked with a move away from Spurs before the window closes.

That talk though has been rejected, with the Brazilian viewed as crucial to Frank’s project.

Another subplot to the meeting at the Etihad is that Tottenham continue to want to sign winger Savinho from Manchester City.

They are expected to make a new and improved offer after this afternoon’s game.

Last season, under Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham visited Manchester City and inflicted a 4-0 thrashing on Pep Guardiola’s men.

In goal in the Tottenham lineup vs Manchester City today is Guglielmo Vicario, while at the back Frank goes with Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence.

Midfield sees Spurs deploy Joao Palhinha, Rodrigo Bentancur and Pape Matar Sarr, while Mohammed Kudus and Brennan Johnson support Richarlison.

Frank can change his Tottenham lineup vs Manchester City by using his substitutes at any point and they include Mathys Tel and Archie Gray.

Tottenham Lineup vs Manchester City

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence, Palhinha, Sarr, Bentancur, Kudus, Johnson, Richarlison

Substitutes: Kinsky, Danso, Tel, Gray, Bergvall, Vuskovic, Solanke, Odobert, Davies