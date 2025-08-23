Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Troy Deeney has admitted as a Birmingham City fan he enjoys seeing Aston Villa struggling, but conceded if he was a Villa fan he would be fuming.

Aston Villa went down to a 1-0 defeat at Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, with Bees new boy Dango Ouattara grabbing the only goal of the game after just 12 minutes.

Villa boss Unai Emery made a host of substitutions in the second half as he looked for a way back into the game for his side, but nothing worked.

Having drawn the opening game 0-0 with Newcastle United, Aston Villa are still looking for their first goal of the new Premier League season.

Deeney believes that Emery has real problems on his hands as the team lack balance and there are too many attacking players who want to play as a number ten.

The former Premier League striker said post match on talkSPORT (23rd August, 17:01): “Aston Villa have a lot, a lot of problems.

“So many players wanting to play as a ten, no balance, no structure, no real idea and unfortunately now we are going to have to see what Unai Emery can do because I am looking down at him, very frustrated.”

Player On Player Off Maatsen Digne Malen Onana Buendia Kamara Guessand Buendia Bogarde McGinn Substitutes that Unai Emery made at Brentford

Deeney admits that as a Birmingham fan, seeing Aston Villa struggling is something he takes pleasure in, but he can see the other side and feels Villa supporters will be fuming.

He stressed that Aston Villa look a long way away from the team that battled to get into the Champions League last season, narrowly missing out.

“I take a lot of pleasure as a Birmingham City fan seeing them in trouble, but I actually think right now, if I was a Villa fan I’d be fuming.

“They have no real clue as what they are going to do, no real shot, no real options off the bench.

“For a team that just missed out on the Champions League on the last game of last season, this looks chalk and cheese.”

Aston Villa have been limited by what they have been able to do in the transfer market this summer as they look to remain within UEFA’s financial fair play rules.

Villa have been showing interest in Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, who is suggested to be a top target for Emery.

The club are also keen on Sporting Lisbon winger Geny Catamo and have intensified efforts in recent days as they explore signing him.

They now have just over a week to try to pull a rabbit out of the hat and get Emery reinforcements.