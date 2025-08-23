Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Serie A outfit Atalanta have joined Nottingham Forest and West Ham in the race to sign Monaco midfielder Soungoutou Magassa.

Graham Potter’s West Ham side have made the worst possible start to their domestic campaign, and after a 5-1 defeat to Chelsea on Friday, the call to sign reinforcements has just grown louder.

They have intensified contact with Roma and Lorenzo Pellegrini’s entourage to strike a deal for the player in the last week of the transfer window.

They have also reignited interest in Club Brugge’s Raphael Onyedika, who was linked with a move to the Premier League in June as well.

The Hammers have yet another midfielder on their shortlist but face competition from other clubs for his services.

Potter’s team are currently engaged in talks with Monaco for Magassa.

Fellow Premier League club Nottingham Forest are also in for him and now a new name has been added to that list.

According to French journalist Sebastian Denis, Atalanta hold strong interest in the 21-year-old, though they have made no official approach yet.

They have established contact with the player’s entourage, though to enquire about his desire.

It now remains to be seen whether the Hammers have enough pulling power to beat off competition and secure the signing of Magassa.

Nottingham Forest’s summer transfer business has been in complete contrast with that of West Ham, who have struggled to ensure the arrival of new faces.

Forest have signed eight players already and are working to bring in more.

They are set to be left disappointed in the race to sign Jose Angel Carmona, who has informed Sevilla that he does not want to see himself playing for Forest.