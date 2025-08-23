Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has claimed that Birmingham City may well possess the best midfield pairing in the Championship.

Birmingham left it late at Blackburn Rovers in their Championship clash last weekend and were trailing by a goal until the 89th minute before managing to snatch a win in the eighth minute of injury time, winning 2-1.

They again won on Saturday, edging out Gary Rowett’s Oxford United 1-0 to claim a precious three points, with Paik Seung-Ho on the scoresheet.

In both games, Paik was paired up with Tomoki Iwata in the heart of Blues midfield.

The duo are expected to be crucial for Birmingham this season as they look to do what has only been done five times before in the Premier League era – go up from League One to the top flight in consecutive seasons.

Having Paik and Iwata is a big positive as they bid to do it and Clarke thinks they are potentially the best duo in the league.

Clarke, said on What The EFL (6:21): “The midfield duo, you might not get a better one than these two across the division.

“Paik and Iwata, absolutely outstanding.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

“Paik is a little bit more of a flair player, Iwata is a real grafter and they just complement one another superbly.”

Birmingham already look to be early favourites to achieve a second consecutive promotion given the ambition they have again shown in the transfer window.

Blues have recruited smartly over the summer, with the lively Demarai Gray returning to the club, and the additions of Marvin Ducksch and Kyogo Furuhashi offering Chris Davies a plethora of options up front.

They are still not finished in the market though, with winger Lewis Koumas having recently joined on a loan deal from Liverpool.

Birmingham are unbeaten across all competitions so far this season and are next due to welcome Port Vale to St Andrew’s in the EFL Cup.