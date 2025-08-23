Getty Images

La Liga outfit Girona want Tottenham Hotspur to agree to terminate Bryan Gil’s contract in order that they can land him on a free transfer, amid the player having ‘total willingness’ to join.

Gil spent last season on loan at Girona from Spurs and did enough to impress the Spaniards, though they were not prepared to pay the amount contained in the agreed option to buy clause.

He finished the season with seven goal contributions in 32 matches and represented the club in the Champions League.

However, following the end of the season, Gil has returned to Tottenham, where he is firmly out of favour and ‘ready to leave’.

With just over a week remaining before the transfer window closes, Girona are back on the trail for Gil, but want Tottenham to do them a favour.

Girona have just signed Alex Moreno from Aston Villa on a deal which saw Villa terminate his contract to let him move for free.

Now, according to Spanish journalist Nil Sola, they want to follow a similar route with Gil.

Girona want Tottenham to terminate Gil’s contract and let him head to Spain on a free transfer, something dubbed the ‘ideal situation’ for the winger.

And Gil has ‘total willingness’ to return to Girona before the transfer window closes.

Gil has just a year left to run on his Tottenham contract, but terminating his contract would still represent a substantial loss for the Premier League side.

There has been more interest in Gil, with Bologna keen, but the player’s desire to return to Girona could prove to be key.

If Tottenham do not play ball on ending Gil’s contract early then Girona could still try to find a negotiated agreement before the window closes on 1st September.