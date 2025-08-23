Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur supremo Daniel Levy is personally directing negotiations to hijack Crystal Palace‘s move for Leicester City star Bilal El Khannouss after Spurs ‘entered the fray’.

Spurs have made a bright start to the campaign, but that has not dimmed their desire to get further deals done to back Thomas Frank as they bid to fight on four fronts.

They have just beaten Manchester City 2-0 in the Premier League and now turn their attention towards working on more potential additions.

Manchester City winger Savinho is a player Tottenham are continuing to chase and they have been tipped to make a new and improved offer for him imminently.

Missing out on Eberechi Eze has proven to be a massive blow though and now Spurs are looking to hijack Crystal Palace’s swoop for Eze’s successor.

Leicester midfielder El Khannouss is a player Palace have been confident of signing in recent days as they believe he can slot in to replace Eze.

There has been interest in the Moroccan from Newcastle United as well, but the player is ‘totally seduced’ by the idea of joining Oliver Glasner’s team.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Spurs though are now testing El Khannouss’ Eagles resolve.

According to Africafoot, Tottenham are trying to hijack Crystal Palace’s swoop and Levy himself is directing negotiations to convince both Leicester City and the player to choose Tottenham over Palace.

It is claimed that Levy has ‘initiated directly’ the move for El Khannouss.

The London club want to replace James Maddison, who is out injured, and El Khannouss fits the bill.

It is suggested that Tottenham’s entry into the race ‘could change everything’.

All eyes are now on just how advanced Crystal Palace’s deal to sign El Khannouss is and whether the Morocco international resists the lure of Spurs to stay the course and end up at Selhurst Park.

Whoever signs El Khannouss will have to do without him for a period in December and likely the new year, with Morocco hosting the Africa Cup of Nations.