Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

Crystal Palace ‘are serious’ about signing former Newcastle United defender Lloyd Kelly from Juventus this summer.

The Eagles have been experiencing a quiet window in the incomings front, as they suffered delays to discovering their European fate, but they are set to lose some of their key names in the ongoing window.

Eberechi Eze has been chased by Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal but it is Mike Arteta’s team who have managed to agree a deal.

Oliver Glasner might lose one of his defensive rocks in the form of Marc Guehi as Liverpool are keen on signing him despite securing a deal for Giovanni Leoni.

Crystal Palace want a high fee to let Guehi leave, but Liverpool are not ready to pay their asking price and the England international will not go to war with the Eagles to seal an exit.

However, Liverpool have not given up on the Palace star and Glasner’s side are also keen to bring in a centre-back this summer.

Juventus star Kelly has been offered to the Eagles through intermediaries in the ongoing window but they are not the only Premier League outfit offered him, as Wolves and Sunderland have been given a chance to sign him.

Manager Time at Club Oliver Glasner February 2024 – present Roy Hodgson March 2023 – February 2024 Patrick Vieira July 2021 – March 2023 Frank de Boer June 2017 – September 2017 Sam Allardyce December 2016 – May 2017 Last five permanent Crystal Palace managers

Now as the window enters its final stretch, Palace ‘are serious’ about signing Kelly according to Italian outlet Sports Mediaset (via Tutto Mercato).

Juventus signed Kelly on loan from Newcastle during the winter transfer window and he sealed a permanent move to the Bianconeri this summer.

He featured 12 times for Juventus last season and made four outings for them in the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Italian outfit brought in Pierre Kalulu from AC Milan this summer and with the return of Tiago Djalo and Daniele Rugani, his game time will be limited at Juventus.

Juventus want a fee in the region of €17m to let the 26-year-old centre-back leave and now it remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace will make a move in the coming days to seal his transfer.