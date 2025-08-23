Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Derby County are closing in on Sheffield United target Max Johnston, but the player must make a decision over whether he wants to go to Pride Park.

The Rams are keen to back John Eustace in the ongoing window to help him build a team which will be competitive in the Championship this season.

Derby have brought in a host of players in the ongoing window; the majority of them, Eustace, has experience of working with in the past.

On Friday, the Rams managed to strike a deal with Blackburn Rovers for their captain Lewis Travis for a fee in the region of £3m.

Eustace now has his eyes set on bringing in a right-back, with Sturm Graz’s Johnston high on Derby’s list, but they have been facing competition from Sheffield United for his signature.

Sheffield United have a new manager at the helm in the form of Ruben Selles and strengthening his backline is high on his agenda.

However, there look to be more than just Sheffield United keen and Johnston, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, has ‘a number of clubs’ in Europe monitoring his situation.

Club Years Motherwell 2021-2023 Queen of the South (loan) 2021-2022 Cove Rangers (loan) 2022 Sturm Graz 2023- Max Johnston’s career history

While Derby are close to agreeing a deal with Sturm Graz, seeing an offer of €2.5m plus add-ons found to be acceptable, the player also needs to agree.

It is suggested that Johnston ‘must make decision’ over whether he does want to move to Derby or instead see what other options present themselves.

With the clock ticking on the transfer window, Johnston may feel the pressure to decide soon if Derby are an acceptable destination for him.

Derby, who are winless in their first three games as they drew 1-1 against Bristol City on Friday, recently missed out on Japanese star Koki Saito to Queens Park Rangers.

Despite strengthening their defence with new arrivals of Dion Sanderson and Danny Batth, Derby have conceded nine goals in their first league league games.

It remains to be seen if Johnston will arrive to help with that.