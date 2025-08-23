Jess Hornby/Getty Images

La Liga giants Valencia are holding ‘advanced talks’ with Leeds United to land Whites winger Largie Ramazani and they are ‘progressing well’.

The Whites have made a host of signings over the course of the summer so far and as the window heads into its final week are still actively shopping.

Daniel Farke would like another striker, while a further winger is still possible, despite Noah Okafor just being snapped up from AC Milan.

Leeds’ stars were impressed with Okafor when they faced him in pre-season with AC Milan and now he is in the ranks.

The picture is bleak for Ramazani, who was signed from Spanish side Almeria just last summer.

Now, according to Spanish outlet Cadena SER, he could well be heading back to the warm climes of Spain.

Valencia, bossed by Carlos Corberan, are in ‘advanced talks’ with Leeds to sign the winger on a loan deal.

Competition Appearances La Liga 62 La Liga 2 54 Championship 29 Copa del Rey 10 FA Cup 2 Largie Ramazani’s appearances by competition

Ramazani is not in Leeds’ matchday squad for the clash at Arsenal and that is ‘because talks with Valencia are progressing well’.

Valencia will hope to get the deal over the line in the coming days and take Ramazani back to Spanish football.

Ramazani was an unused substitute during Leeds’ Premier League opener against Everton and may well exit the Whites this season without having played in the top flight.

The 24-year-old made 29 appearances in the Championship for Leeds last term, chipping in with six goals and two assists as the Whites won promotion.

Leeds have him under contract for another three years and it remains to be seen if Valencia and the Whites agree for an option to buy to be included in any loan deal.