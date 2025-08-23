Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Plymouth Argyle star Victor Palsson has passed a medical with Danish side AC Horsens as he is set to join them.

The Pilgrims brought in Palsson from Belgian side KAS Eupen last summer and he experienced a disastrous campaign with the club which saw them getting relegated to League One.

Under new manager Tom Cleverley, Plymouth are preparing for a return to Championship and the new boss handed Palsson the captain’s armband in the first three games.

Argyle are yet to find a win in League One and it was suggested that their defensive rock Palsson could be on his way out of Home Park this summer.

He is on the transfer wish list of several clubs and Danish side AC Horsens are particularly keen on signing him.

AC Horsens, managed by David Nielsen are eyeing promotion to the Danish Superliga, but they have been riddled with an injury crisis in defence with Ole Kolskogen, Sebastian Hausner, Mads Fenger and new signing Christian Vestergaard all out of action.

According to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, Palsson has now completed his medical with AC Horsens and he will sign a two-year deal with them.

Result Competition Plymouth Argyle 1-3 Barnsley League One Bolton Wanderers 2-0 Plymouth Argyle League One` Lincoln City 3-2 Plymouth Argyle League One Plymouth Argyle 0-1 Leyton Orient League One Plymouth Argyle’s opening four League One games

Plymouth, on the other hand, have brought in Mathias Ross, whose contract with Galatasaray expired at the end of June, to strengthen their backline.

Cleverley’s side also signed two new faces early in the window in the form of Alex Mitchell from Charlton Athletic on loan and Brendan Wiredu from Fleetwood Town .

They were keen on signing Stephen Welsh from Celtic, but due to the Scottish side’s delaying the process to get a clear idea on their international loan spots, they ended their pursuit.

Now with Palsson joining Horsens, it remains to be seen whether Cleverly will again urge the Plymouth hierarchy to make a push for Welsh once again.