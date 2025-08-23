Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former Rangers star Ianis Hagi is set for a €1m per year pay day at Turkish Super Lig side Fatih Karagumruk.

The Romania attacking midfielder was signed by Rangers from Belgian club Genk five years ago and became a key man at Ibrox.

Hagi, 26, made a total of 130 appearances in a Rangers shirt, scoring 20 times and chipping in with 28 assists.

The Romania international was a crucial part of Rangers’ unbeaten campaign in 2020/21 when they won the Scottish Premiership title.

However, his contract expired earlier this summer and he departed Rangers to look for a new challenge.

Now Hagi has found it and has been tempted to the Turkish Super Lig.

Hagi has agreed a contract with Fatih Karagumruk which will see him earn €1m per year, according to Turkish outlet Takvim.

Competition Season won Scottish Premiership 2020/21 Scottish Cup 2021/22 Scottish League Cup 2023/24 Ianis Hagi’s honours at Rangers

He will also receive a percentage of any fee that the Turkish side gain from selling him in the future.

Former top flight star Tam McManus commented earlier this year that he expected Hagi to leave Rangers and believes the Gers did not treat him well during the final year of his deal.

Hagi had been due a pay rise if he played one further game and Rangers refused to field him until a compromise was found.

Rangers also looked to try to sell Hagi last summer to bring in cash, but he saw no proposals he was willing to accept.

Former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard was an admirer of Hagi and insisted that his work ethic and commitment to getting better was superb.

Now Hagi will be looking to get his career going back on an upward curve in Turkey with Fatih Karagumruk, where former Burnley and Watford striker Andre Gray is on the books.