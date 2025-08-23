Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers still need to ‘do a bit of work’ to agree a loan deal with Spanish side Girona to sign ex-Aberdeen star Bojan Miovski, according to STV News.

The Gers are once again going through a rebuild and this time under their new boss, Russell Martin, whose appointment did not convince many fans.

Rangers have seen a host of faces leaving Ibrox this summer and the latest to seal an exit was Ben Davies, joining Oxford United on loan.

Martin wants to bring in new faces in the attacking department, an Rangers did hold an interest in Dor Turgeman at Maccabi Tel Aviv but suffered a blow in the hunt as the player has now joined New England Revolution.

They might see a potential departure in the forward department with a host of clubs in the form of Lille, Udinese and Everton being linked with Hamza Igamane.

Despite struggling to agree on a fee with Rangers for Igamane, Lille have not given up hope and the French outfit have spoken directly with the Gers to find a solution.

Rangers are now looking at Spain to find a solution for their attacking department with former Aberdeen star Miovski on their list.

Player From Fee Tore Andre Flo Chelsea £12m Ryan Kent Liverpool £6.5m Michael Ball Everton £6.5m Danilo Feyenoord £6m Mikel Arteta Barcelona £5.8m Rangers’s top 5 record transfers

They are in negotiations with Girona regarding a loan deal and it has been claimed that they have a ‘bit of work to do’ to agree a deal for the North Macedonian.

Miovski has experience playing in Scottish football, as he spent two seasons with Aberdeen, featuring 68 times in the Scottish Premiership while scoring 30 goals.

He left Aberdeen last summer when the Spanish outfit came calling for him, but his move to Girona has not gone as he expected.

Miovski featured only 17 times in the league, only netting two goals and now Rangers are offering him a way back to Scotland.

The North Macedonian has four years left on his contract with Girona and Martin thinks he will be able to help their forward department.