Celtic and Rapid Vienna agreed to change Marco Tilio’s exit from Celtic Park to a permanent transfer and not a loan, as had been planned, for a specific reason.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are expected to see their transfer business pick up major pace over the course of next week.

Australian winger Tilio is out of favour at Celtic Park and the Scottish champions have been prepared to let him go, with Rapid Vienna moving to take him to Austria.

Rapid Vienna were negotiating a loan deal for Tilio with an obligation to buy him next summer, if he made a set number of appearances.

However, the nature of the deal changed as Celtic agreed to a permanent transfer for the 23-year-old winger and they are set to receive £1.3m as a transfer fee.

The reason behind the change to the deal is due to Celtic wanting to keep their remaining foreign loan spots open in case a suitable deal comes up, according to Austrian broadcaster Sky Austria.

Rodgers’ side have seen several players departing this summer and some of them have gone out on loan.

Player Loan at Odin Thiago Holm LAFC Maik Nawrocki Hannover Luis Palma Lech Poznan Celtic’s international loans

Celtic centre-back Maik Nawrocki joined German side Hannover on loan with an option to buy next summer after making only 18 appearances for the Glasgow outfit in two seasons.

They have also let winger Luis Palma depart on a loan to Lech Poznan in Poland.

With Tilio not in Celtic’s plans, the club decided to sell him now rather than loan him.

Celtic now have three foreign loan spots available to them in case Rodgers wants to offload someone and they find a deal which suits the player and club.

With the departure of Tilio, Celtic have seen several of their wingers leave the club in the same window and they might try to add numbers in that department.

Go Ahead Eagles star Jakob Breum is someone that the Hoops are keeping an eye on and the Dutch outfit feel that Celtic could make an attempt to sign him late in the window.