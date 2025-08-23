Clive Mason/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur defender Luka Vuskovic is closing in on joining Hamburg as an agreement is expected to be reached soon, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

In 2023, Spurs beat stiff competition to agree on a deal with Croatian side Hajduk Split for defensive prospect Vuskovic.

Tottenham and Hajduk agreed that Vuskovic, who was 16 years old when the deal was agreed, would join them when he turned 18 and he arrived in London this summer.

There is competition for game time at the back though as Spurs signed 20-year-old Kota Takai and made Kevin Danso’s loan move to north London permanent.

Vuskovic has takers in the market in the form of German outfit Hamburg, where his elder brother Mario plays and it has been suggested that the defender is open to joining on loan.

Hamburg are waiting for Tottenham to give the nod to let Vuskovic join them and continue his development with the recently promoted Bundesliga side.

Now though Hamburg ‘are close’ to snapping up Vuskovic on loan, with talks ‘set to be completed soon’.

Substitute Kinsky Bergvall Davies Gray Odobert Solanke Tel Vuskovic Tottenham’s substitutes at Manchester City

Spurs will be looking to make sure that Vuskovic can play on a regular basis for Hamburg, with the Bundesliga a significant challenge for the defender.

He was on loan in Belgium at Westerlo last term, where he impressed, but the Bundesliga is a different kettle of fish.

Vuskovic scored and provided an assist in Tottenham’s pre-season game against Reading, but he was left out of their matchday squad against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup earlier this month.

However, he returned to Thomas Frank’s matchday squad for their opening game against Burnley last weekend where he was an unused substitute, with the same role again on Saturday at Manchester City.