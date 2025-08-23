Francisco Vega/Getty Images

Sheffield United are now working on the details needed to secure the signature of Millwall defender Japhet Tanganga, as they edge closer to agreeing a fee.

The Blades have a new boss in Ruben Selles, who is keen on taking Sheffield United back to the Premier League.

After their failed attempt at promotion last season, Sheffield United have seen some of the key players in the squad, Vini Souza, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Harry Souttar and Hamza Choudhury, depart from Bramall Lane.

Selles is rebuilding the squad and his major focus has been to improve the defence with new additions.

Sheffield United brought in Ben Godfrey on loan from Atalanta and Tyler Bindon, who former Championship star Adrian Clarke believes has a great future, to strengthen his defence.

They have looked at Nils Zatterstrom to be a replacement for Ahmedhodzic and secured his signature.

Selles still wants to bring in more defensive options and has his eyes set on Millwall star Tanganga, who last season featured 40 times for the Lions while racking up six cautions.

It has been suggested that the Blades were discussing a deal with Millwall to take Tanganga to Yorkshire.

Now, according to Italian journalist Luca Bendoni, a deal for Tanganga is almost done, as Sheffield United are working on the final details to secure the signature of the Millwall star.

The potential fee agreed in principle with Millwall is in the region of £7m to £8m which could increase to £10m due to add-ons.

It has been suggested that personal terms with the former Tottenham defender are almost agreed and they will be looking to finalise the deal as soon as possible.

Tanganga has also been linked with a move to Premier League with Crystal Palace and Leeds United in the ongoing window but later it was revealed that the Eagles were not chasing him.

Selles’ side also showed interest in signing Bobby Thomas from Coventry City, but they have yet to make a breakthrough on that front.