Girona star Ladislav Krejci has doubts regarding his move to Wolves and has asked few days to make a decision on his future.

Victor Pereira wants to bring in more reinforcements before the transfer window ends and he has a centre-back on his mind.

The Midlands outfit have been offered an opportunity to sign former Newcastle United defender Lloyd Kelly, who is currently at Juventus, through intermediaries, but they have not opted for him.

Wolves have identified their target in the form of Girona’s Krejci and they decided to progress with a move for him.

The Premier League outfit were quick to act and they went in with a bid in the region of €30m for Czech centre-back Krejci.

The Girona centre-back gave his approval for a move to the Premier League as he agreed personal terms with Wolves.

It was suggested that on Thursday that Wolves had entered ‘key hours’ in discussions with the Spanish club over a move for Krejci.

Season Position 2024–25 16th 2023–24 14th 2022–23 13th 2021–22 10th 2020–21 13th Wolverhampton Wanderers’ last five league finishes

Wolves have agreed a deal with Girona, but according to Spanish journalist Ivan Quiros, Krejci has doubts regarding a move the Midlands.

He has asked to spare him few days to make definitive decision, however a deal is expected to be finalised before the end of the window.

The centre back featured in Girona’s first league game last week and Spanish manager Michel is ready to continue to put his faith in Krejci for upcoming games despite the negotiations ongoing between Wolves and the club.

Girona have made Krejci available for selection against Villarreal in their second game of the league on Sunday.

The Wolves’ target is on their 22-man squad travelling to the Estadi de la Ceramica to take on Villarreal.

All eyes will be on Michel on Sunday to see whether Krejci will be in his matchday squad on Sunday and the Wolves fans will be hoping that he does not pick up any injury if he features in that game.