Former Championship attacker Sam Parkin has claimed that Stoke City’s pace and directness could expose Southampton when the two sides meet this afternoon.

Stoke face Southampton this afternoon in the Championship and they are going in to the game having scored three times in both their league fixtures so far.

The Potters’ forwards are in impressive form; Sorba Thomas tops the assists chart with three while also contributing a goal, and Divin Mubama and Million Manhoef have both notched up two goals apiece.

Parkin reserved special praise for the trio, claiming that they are a joy to watch for the verve they play with, and the early season form they have displayed thus far.

Given that Southampton’s defence needs some ironing out and if those issues persist, Parkin predicted that Saints could be dismantled by Stoke’s attack.

Parkin, said on What The EFL (35:55): “I’m not going to get too carried away, but I’m enjoying what I’m seeing from the front players.

“I’m enjoying what I’m seeing, of course, from the goalkeeper, who’s outstanding and has been for for so long.

“But Manhoef, Sorba Thomas, Mubama, all of them really in the groove at the moment.

“If there is some deficiencies defensively for Southampton, their pace and directness could really expose that. I am excited.”

Mubama and Thomas have proven to be astute additions, with the former arriving on loan from Manchester City.

Southampton conceded early goals against Ipswich and Wrexham, but did well to come back into both those games, earning themselves four points in the process.

New manager Will Still, while he might be pleased with the determination shown to overturn the deficits, will be concerned by the lack of defensive stability.

He also has to deal with winger Tyler Dibling continuing to be the subject of interest from Premier League side Everton.