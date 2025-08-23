Julian Finney/Getty Images

Former Premier League striker Dean Ashton thinks that the energy that Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr has is ‘just outrageous’.

Thomas Frank’s side made a big statement on Saturday lunchtime when they went to the Etihad Stadium and beat Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City 2-0.

Brennan Johnson scored Tottenham’s opener with 35 minutes on the clock, while new boy Joao Palhinha added a second in first half stoppage time.

Sarr clocked the full 90 minutes at the Etihad and, unlike team-mates Richarlison, Johnson, Pedro Porro and Cristian Romero, did not go into the referee’s notebook.

Ex-top flight striker Ashton was hugely impressed by how the midfielder performed.

He believes that Sarr has an outrageous amount of energy and always wants to do the best for the team.

Ashton said on talkSPORT (14:31, 23rd August): “His energy is just outrageous.

Competition Appearances Premier League 83 Ligue 1 55 Europa League 13 EFL Cup 5 Coupe de France 4 FA Cup 4 Pape Matar Sarr’s top appearances by competition

“Every part of him just wants to do what’s best for the team.

“What a player to have.”

Sarr, 22, has played the full 90 minutes in all three of Spurs’ games so far this season, with Frank clearly considering him to be a first choice selection.

The Senegalese was also highly rated by former Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou, who lauded him for being able to ‘provide energy in all areas’.

He has now broken through the 100-appearance milestone for the north London club.

The central midfielder was booked on eight occasions last term and Frank will be hoping he can keep himself out of the referee’s notebook in the weeks to come, as well as staying fit.

Spurs though are likely to be without Sarr in December when the Africa Cup of Nations takes place in Morocco.

Senegal have been placed in Group D in the competition, along with DR Congo, Benin and Botswana.