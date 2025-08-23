Chris Ricco/Getty Images

West Ham United are giving priority to Monaco star Soungoutou Magassa over other midfield targets Raphael Onyedika and Ngal’ayel Mukau.

The Hammers have had a slow transfer window so far, but defeats against Sunderland and Chelsea have delivered a reality check on a potentially disastrous season.

Now, with the transfer window nearing the final week, they are working on several fronts and in a rush to close the deal for their targets.

Graham Potter wants to bring in a defensive midfielder amid Edson Alvarez’s departure to Fenerbahce and West Ham have been eyeing options for several weeks.

Club Brugge’s Onyedika is someone they showed interest in early in the window, but did not act on bringing him to London.

In recent days they have reignited their interest in the Nigerian and it is suggested that the player is also keen on a move to the Premier League.

The Hammers have also expressed real interest in Lille’s 20-year-old Mukau, but the French outfit have set a high asking price for him.

Midfielder Age Soungoutou Magassa 21 Raphael Onyedika 24 Ngal’ayel Mukau 20 West Ham midfield targets

The latest to join West Ham’s list of targets is Monaco’s Magassa and they have entered into negotiations with the Ligue 1 outfit to bring him to England.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, a deal for Magassa is now being given priority by West Ham over Onyedika and Mukau.

Potter’s side are discussing a deal worth €20m for the France Under-21 international and both clubs are negotiating add-ons.

Magassa, 21 years old, is highly rated by Monaco and he has already made 57 appearances for the French club so far.

Monaco are looking for Magassa’s replacement in the market and it remains to be seen whether West Ham will be decisive enough to land the midfielder in coming days.