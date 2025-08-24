Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Como have ‘decided to reject’ a proposal from Tottenham Hotspur for Nico Paz, with the decision made ‘after discussions’ which included Real Madrid.

Tottenham are working hard behind the scenes to deliver fresh additions for Thomas Frank after missing out on the signature of Eberechi Eze to Arsenal.

Eze alternatives are being looked at, with Leicester City’s Bilal El Khannouss emerging as a possible option for Spurs.

Como’s Paz is also someone Tottenham have been keen on and it was even suggested recently they made a bid for him, though that talk was then played down.

Now though Tottenham are very much at the table for Paz and, according to Sky Italia, sent over an offer of €65m plus €10m in add-ons.

Como though ‘decided to reject’ the bid and Paz is increasingly looking likely to stay at the Serie A side.

The Italian club took the decision ‘after discussions’ with both their Indonesian owners and Real Madrid, who hold a 50 per cent sell-on in Paz.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

It now remains to be seen whether Tottenham decide to walk away from Paz or instead come back with an improved proposal.

Paz only joined Como last summer from Real Madrid and signed a four-year deal with the Italian side.

He made a positive impression in his first season as he clocked regular game time under the watchful eye of Cesc Fabregas.

Como are keen to keep hold of the 20-year-old, who they expect to see grow even more over the course of this season.

How Paz feels about the possibility of moving to the Premier League with Tottenham is unclear, but Como’s decision to reject the big money offer indicates how strongly their no-sale stance is at the moment.

Real Madrid also look keen to have a continued big say over his future.